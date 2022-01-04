$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Powerball jackpot lottery has eclipsed $610 million.
People dream about winning that much money.
Once again, no winners in last night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot has now grown to a whopping $610 million. The next drawing is Wednesday. So, if you want a shot at it, you’ll need to get your ticket soon. But, what are the odds of winning that jackpot? Good question.
Right now, the odds sit at 1 in 292 million (292,201,338).
To put that into perspective, you’re more likely to:
- Be hit by a meteorite.
- Score a hole-in-one (1 in 12,500)
- Be killed by a swam of hornets (1 in 54,093)
- Become President of the United States (1 in 32 million)
- Have conjoined twins (1 in 200k)
- Or win an Olympic gold medal (1 in 662k)
And here’s the real kicker, you’re actually more likely to become a billionaire simply by working your way to the top, than by winning a jackpot.
According to New Jersey newspaper, The Record, your odds of becoming a billionaire are 1 in 409,000.
And it might be better to get your money that way.
Lottery winners are actually more likely to go bankrupt within 3 to 5 years than the average American.
Getting all that money so quickly leads to a lot of bad financial decisions.
Many winners stop working, they give too much money away to people, they go spend-crazy, and - they wind up paying a lot in taxes.
