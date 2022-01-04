Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?

Good Question: To put that into perspective, you’re more likely to:
$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?
$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Powerball jackpot lottery has eclipsed $610 million.

People dream about winning that much money.

Once again, no winners in last night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot has now grown to a whopping $610 million. The next drawing is Wednesday. So, if you want a shot at it, you’ll need to get your ticket soon. But, what are the odds of winning that jackpot? Good question.

Right now, the odds sit at 1 in 292 million (292,201,338).

To put that into perspective, you’re more likely to:

  • Be hit by a meteorite.
  • Score a hole-in-one (1 in 12,500)
  • Be killed by a swam of hornets (1 in 54,093)
  • Become President of the United States (1 in 32 million)
  • Have conjoined twins (1 in 200k)
  • Or win an Olympic gold medal (1 in 662k)

And here’s the real kicker, you’re actually more likely to become a billionaire simply by working your way to the top, than by winning a jackpot.

According to New Jersey newspaper, The Record, your odds of becoming a billionaire are 1 in 409,000.

And it might be better to get your money that way.

Lottery winners are actually more likely to go bankrupt within 3 to 5 years than the average American.

Getting all that money so quickly leads to a lot of bad financial decisions.

Many winners stop working, they give too much money away to people, they go spend-crazy, and - they wind up paying a lot in taxes.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
A judge denied bond for Mark Chestnut who is accused of robbing a person in Myrtle Beach on New...
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

Source: WMBF News
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC’s ‘Meet the Press will not air this Sunday
Source: WMBF News
PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC’s ‘Meet the Press will not air this Sunday
Source: WMBF News
Programming changes for WMBF News go into effect Monday
Decision 2020 graphic
Decision 2020: Team coverage to commence throughout the evening
Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Tour...
U.S. Open coverage will preempt some WMBF programming