$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Powerball jackpot lottery has eclipsed $610 million.

People dream about winning that much money.

Once again, no winners in last night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot has now grown to a whopping $610 million. The next drawing is Wednesday. So, if you want a shot at it, you’ll need to get your ticket soon. But, what are the odds of winning that jackpot? Good question.

Right now, the odds sit at 1 in 292 million (292,201,338).

To put that into perspective, you’re more likely to:

Be hit by a meteorite.

Score a hole-in-one (1 in 12,500)

Be killed by a swam of hornets (1 in 54,093)

Become President of the United States (1 in 32 million)

Have conjoined twins (1 in 200k)

Or win an Olympic gold medal (1 in 662k)

And here’s the real kicker, you’re actually more likely to become a billionaire simply by working your way to the top, than by winning a jackpot.

According to New Jersey newspaper, The Record, your odds of becoming a billionaire are 1 in 409,000.

And it might be better to get your money that way.

Lottery winners are actually more likely to go bankrupt within 3 to 5 years than the average American.

Getting all that money so quickly leads to a lot of bad financial decisions.

Many winners stop working, they give too much money away to people, they go spend-crazy, and - they wind up paying a lot in taxes.

