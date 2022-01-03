Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.

The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement on Friday.

Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10.

“I recognize that partners have a wide spectrum of views on vaccinations, much like the rest of the country,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said in a letter sent to employees in late December. “My responsibility, and that of every leader, is to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.”

Starbucks said full vaccination means two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If a Starbucks employee chooses to test weekly instead, they must pay the cost of testing themselves and get tested at a pharmacy, clinic or other testing site where someone is observing the test. Religious or medical accommodations will be considered, but to work in a store, employees must test weekly, the company said.

Employees who test positive will be able to use paid time to self-isolate. Starbucks said it is currently offering employees two instances of paid isolation time, both up to five days each.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents: Solicitor seeks to temporarily close Loris area nightclub following 3 murders at location
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Stormy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

.
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks