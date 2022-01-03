Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for missing 79-year-old Florence County woman with dementia

Elma Brayboy Turner
Elma Brayboy Turner(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing Florence County woman who suffers from dementia.

Elma Turner, 79, of Lake City was last seen at 5:30 p.m. New Year’s Day at 117 Bingham Avenue in Olanta.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Turner is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She may be associated with a 2012 Hyundai Sante Fee with South Carolina license plate number MYN-223.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Turner is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374, “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone or Android devices or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Coroner’s office identifies 78-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Documents: Solicitor seeks to temporarily close Loris area nightclub following 3 murders at location
Stormy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures
SCDNR investigating hunting accident in Darlington
Myrtle Beach police investigate third robbery in two days; no arrests made

Latest News

.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
.
‘It takes a village’: New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools
.
‘New Years will never be the same’: Family, friends honor fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant on anniversary
Death investigation underway at Florence home; police suspect foul play