Ruiz Foods Florence looking to fill 100 positions during job fair

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A frozen food distributor is looking to bring dozens of new jobs to the Pee Dee.

Ruiz Foods Florence will host a job fair Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their facility on Florence Harllee Boulevard, according to a press release.

“We’ll be interviewing on-site at the Job Fair and sharing specific details about the second-shift production positions available,” said Jamie Moore, Ruiz Foods Florence human resource manager. “We’re pleased to be a part of the Florence business community and are excited to be able to offer 100 more jobs to the local community.”

Ruiz Foods, which is headquartered in Dinuba, Calif., produces El Monterey and Tornados brand products, which are both distributed nationwide.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

