Power outages reported in Pee Dee as strong line of storms moves through

Power outages are being reported in the Pee Dee Monday as a strong line of storms moves through the area.(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Power outages are being reported in the Pee Dee Monday as a strong line of storms moves through the area.

As of about 6:15 a.m., Duke Energy is reporting 30 customers are without power in Robeson County, 73 in Scotland County, 472 in Darlington County, 63 in Dillon County, 1,246 in Florence, and 445 in Marion.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative is reporting 360 customers are in the dark in Darlington County.

Meanwhile, no significant outages are  being reported by Horry Electric Cooperative and Santee Cooper.

You can find real-time updates on power outages in your area by clicking the links below:

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

