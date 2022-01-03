Power outages reported in Pee Dee as strong line of storms moves through

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Power outages are being reported in the Pee Dee Monday as a strong line of storms moves through the area.

As of about 6:15 a.m., Duke Energy is reporting 30 customers are without power in Robeson County, 73 in Scotland County, 472 in Darlington County, 63 in Dillon County, 1,246 in Florence, and 445 in Marion.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative is reporting 360 customers are in the dark in Darlington County.

Meanwhile, no significant outages are being reported by Horry Electric Cooperative and Santee Cooper.

