Police: Woman accused in stabbing said she ‘should have slit his throat’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is charged with aggravated assault in the New Year’s Day stabbing of her boyfriend at a West Ashley hotel.

Melanie Maguire, 45, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

Charleston Police responded at approximately 7:27 p.m. Saturday to a motel in the 2200 block of Savannah Highway to a report of a domestic violence situation involving a knife, an incident report states. The incident report states the woman, whom police identified as Maguire, told a 911 dispatcher, “I just stabbed my boyfriend in the stomach. Come take me to jail.”

The report states she told dispatch she would be wearing a gray sweatshirt and waiting out front for police to arrive.

When officers arrived, they spotted a woman in a gray sweatshirt and a man wearing a gray sweatshirt “with noticeable blood stains in the front,” the report states.

Police placed Maguire in handcuffs and met with the victim. The report states after being checked out by EMS, the victim declined any assistance.

The report states that Maguire, after being read her rights, told police that during the course of an argument, she packed up her belongings and attempted to leave the room, but that the victim was stopping her from leaving.

“She then stated that she got physical with him and sometime during the altercation she believes that she stabbed him with a knife,” the report states.

Police say the knife was in the victim’s possession and was described as a folding blade Ozark Trail pocket knife with a 2.75-to-3-inch blade.

Maguire said she had been with the victim for almost five years and were supposed to be married. The report states she also said they had been living at the motel for approximately one month.

While filling out paperwork, Maguire said she made “excited utterances” stating that she “was guilty.” The report states she also said, “I should have slit his throat.”

Jail records state a judge set bail at $25,000 on the charge.

She was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

