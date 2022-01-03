Police arrest 20-year-old in connection to robbery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have made an arrest in one of three robberies that the department is investigating from last week.

Mark Chestnut, 20, of Aynor is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach, SC – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged Mark Matthew Chestnut, 20, of Aynor, with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime following an investigation into an armed robbery from Friday, December... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZLGLHClRuk — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) January 3, 2022

Police said Chestnut is connected to a robbery that took place around noon on New Year’s Eve in the area of Myrtle and Collins streets.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police are still investigating two other robberies that took place within 12 hours of each other.

The first robbery that Myrtle Beach police officers were called to happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a sidewalk in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15.

The second robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway.

Police shared a picture of a vehicle, saying the driver may have some information on the robbery.

No one was hurt in the first two robberies and no arrests have been made.

Myrtle Beach police are asking anyone with information on Chestnut and the gray Chrysler 300 vehicle he’s accused of using during the robbery to call Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

