Police arrest 20-year-old in connection to robbery in Myrtle Beach

Mark Chestnut
Mark Chestnut(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have made an arrest in one of three robberies that the department is investigating from last week.

Mark Chestnut, 20, of Aynor is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said Chestnut is connected to a robbery that took place around noon on New Year’s Eve in the area of Myrtle and Collins streets.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police are still investigating two other robberies that took place within 12 hours of each other.

The first robbery that Myrtle Beach police officers were called to happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a sidewalk in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15.

The second robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway.

Police shared a picture of a vehicle, saying the driver may have some information on the robbery.

No one was hurt in the first two robberies and no arrests have been made.

Myrtle Beach police are asking anyone with information on Chestnut and the gray Chrysler 300 vehicle he’s accused of using during the robbery to call Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year's resolutions
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year's resolutions
The Market Common's 'Southern Times Square' ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
'It takes a village': New North Myrtle Beach 'Junior K9 Program' aims to spotlight good behavior in schools