Myrtle Beach gas prices on the rise, averaging nearly $3 per gallon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach gas prices are hovering near $3 per gallon as the holiday season wraps up.

According to information from GasBuddy, drivers in Myrtle Beach are paying an average of $2.97 at the pump Monday after prices rose 3.9 cents in the past week. GasBuddy reports the average price of gas in Myrtle Beach is 5.4 cents lower than a month ago but 95.1 cents more than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach priced at $2.76 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.29, a difference of 53 cents.

Despite the rise in prices at the beach, Myrtle Beach drivers are still paying less than the national average.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas nationally Monday is $3.27 per gallon after falling one cent in the past week. Analysts say the national average is down 9.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

For more information from GasBuddy, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.