Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion, searching for suspected intruder

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion that took place Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said it happened on Foxboro Road.

Authorities said the homeowner was not hurt during the home invasion.

Deputies said they are looking for a black man wearing a ski mask, camouflage jacket and gray pants.

It’s unknown at this point which direction the suspected intruder went or what mode of transportation he is using.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.

