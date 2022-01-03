Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time since 2019, the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach is opening the pre-applications for a lottery for their Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The program helps those in need find safe, affordable and habitable housing throughout Horry County.

MORE INFORMATION | Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List Information

“They helped me and my mother a whole lot, when I was a kid, my mom, she never let me know we had housing, but later on in life, you learn that you have housing, but they help you a lot, they really do,” said Myrtle Beach resident Norreay Skeeters.

Skeeters grew up living in affordable housing with her mother and sister. She came to The Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach on Monday for help, saying they’ve always helped her family and continue to help her.

After speaking with Myrtle Beach officials, they said there was a shortage of rental housing throughout Horry County. They added that there’s always been a need for more housing options.

“We need housing here that people can afford who work here to be able to live in. Certainly, the closer you get to the beach the more expensive things become so it’s a good thing there’s some housing assistance available for everybody,” said Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Carol McCall, the operations director for the Housing Authority said the application process was changed to a lottery. The reason for the change was to provide everyone an equal opportunity to apply. She added that it has become easier to apply, and people feel more comfortable knowing it’s a lottery.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 22 years. It’s a really good job. It’s a chance to help people in the community, to reach out to people and try to listen to their needs,” said McCall.

People can apply on any computer, smartphone or tablet. If they do not have access to any of those, officials said they may go to Horry County libraries, Goodwill Job Link Centers, the Salvation Army and more for help.

In order to apply:

You must be 18 years or older

No income verification is needed

You do not need to live in Horry County

There are no application fees

Once the lottery period is over, the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach will randomly select 1,000 applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List.

“It feels good, it really does to have somebody right behind your back, if you have nobody else, you have them to count on,” said Skeeters.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, January 10 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, pre-applications will open for this year. Individuals can submit their pre-applications to be considered for the voucher program.

A person or family selected to be on the pre-application waiting list will be notified by a letter or email from the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach.

