Horry County police make arrest after one shot in Conway area

DaJuan Surrency
DaJuan Surrency(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested on New Year’s Eve in connection to a shooting in the Conway area in mid-December.

DaJuan Surrency, 24, is charged with seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting on Dec. 19 in the 200 block of Oak Street.

An incident report shows that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the shooting actually occurred at a home on Wayside Road. When officers arrived at the shooting scene, they determined no one was home and secured the scene.

WMBF News has requested arrest warrants to get more information on the incident.

Surrency was released from jail on Sunday after being issued a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

