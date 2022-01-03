FSD3 students to return in-person Tuesday with late start

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 3′s board of trustees confirmed Monday that students will return to school Tuesday, January 4, as planned.

The district will start classes with a 2-hour delay for students on Tuesday due to trees and other debris on secondary roads after high winds Monday.

All district employees should report at their regular times as long as it is safe to do so.

During a called board meeting, the board said the district will continue following CDC guidelines, including a mask mandate, social distancing and temperature checks when entering district buildings.

The board also said classrooms and buses also will be disinfected regularly.

Parents of students with chronic asthma and other illnesses can request temporary virtual instruction by contacting the student’s school.

