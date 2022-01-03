Florence County coroner identifies man found dead in home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an apparent homicide in Florence, the coroner said.

Joshua Dequan Brogsia was found dead at his home in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue Sunday, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Details have not been released on the circumstances surrounding the Brogsia’s death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence Police Department are investigating.

