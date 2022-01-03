Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence County coroner identifies man found dead in home

A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an apparent homicide in Florence, the...
A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an apparent homicide in Florence, the coroner said.(WLBT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an apparent homicide in Florence, the coroner said.

Joshua Dequan Brogsia was found dead at his home in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue Sunday, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Details have not been released on the circumstances surrounding the Brogsia’s death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence Police Department are investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents: Solicitor seeks to temporarily close Loris area nightclub following 3 murders at location
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Stormy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures
‘These mandates are garbage’: S.C. AG releases statement after judge blocks Head Start vaccine mandate
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
.
‘It takes a village’: New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported