MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tornado watch has been issued for parts of our area Monday morning.

Impacted counties include Horry, Dillon, Marion, and Robeson. The tornado watch will be in effect until 11 a.m.

A line of severe storms will move through the area, with wind gusts to 60 mph and possibly a brief, isolated tornado.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of our area Monday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

