FIRST ALERT: Much colder weather arrives this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain and clouds exit but much colder air is set to arrive overnight.

Winds remain breezy but not as gusty as we move overnight. These northerly winds usher in a big drop in temperatures with most spots around 30° Tuesday morning. The winds will make it feel more like the 20s early Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies prevail but we’re very slow to warm Tuesday with much of the day spent in the upper 40s.

We’ll briefly warm up through mid-week as we return to 62° Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will bring the next drop late in the workweek.

Temperatures tumble back into the lower 50s Friday and Saturday with some areas of frost likely late this week.

Temperatures swing up-and-down this week (WMBF)

