FIRST ALERT: Few strong storms this morning, gusty winds and falling temperatures today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more line of storms will move through the area before 8 AM this morning, bringing our last threat of a quick spin up tornado and heavy rain. Already overnight, we’ve seen plenty of heavy rain and some localized flooding issues, especially with ponding on the roadways.

It's a busy morning with the chance of a few strong storms. (WMBF)

As you are preparing to head out the door today, please make sure you have the First Alert Weather App and those emergency alerts turned on. A few strong storms will move through the area this morning, especially from 5-7 AM. While the tornado threat is lower, it’s still not zero and a few strong storms will be possible for the morning commute.

Even outside of the storms this morning, strong winds will start to pick up this morning with winds gusting up to 30 mph at times. It’s going to be a breezy morning commute and some power outages will be possible, along with slower drive times this morning.

Gusty winds up to 30 mph today as the temperatures tumble! (WMBF)

As far as temperatures go, our forecast plummets. We’re actually sitting at the warmest right before the storms arrive this morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. As we see the front pass through, colder air will start to rush in and that wind will make it feel even colder. Look for afternoon highs to be in the upper 40s in most spots as temperatures tumble throughout the day.

It's a cold morning alone without the wind factored in. Bundle up! (WMBF)

Tonight will be downright cold. The wind will continue and overnight lows will drop down into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill values in the low-mid 20s are expected as you head out the door Tuesday morning. Hello, winter!

Factor in the wind and it feels like the low-mid 20s Tuesday morning. (WMBF)

