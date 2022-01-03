Early morning crash on Highway 9 in Nichols sends 3 to hospital

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash early Monday morning in Nichols, officials said.

Crews were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle accident near the 6700 block of Highway 9 at 1:45 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

For a time, lanes of traffic were blocked as first responders worked the scene.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

