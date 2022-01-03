Dillon School District 4 moves to distance learning Monday due to weather

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee school district is moving to distance learning Monday due to inclement weather.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Dillon School District 4 announced an eLearning day for students.

Officials said faculty and staff will remain at home.

The move comes after severe weather moved through the area, prompting wind advisories and tornado watches for parts of the WMBF News viewing area.

