Death investigation underway at Florence home; police suspect foul play

(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a suspicious death inside a home.

Officers, EMS and the Florence Fire Department were called around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue in regards to a deceased person.

Police said the victim was found inside the home and foul play is suspected.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Details have not been released on the circumstances surrounding the person’s death, but police said they will provide further information once it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

