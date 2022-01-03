Submit a Tip
SCDNR: No charges in Darlington County hunting accident

Investigation completed by SCDNR
A hunter(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resource has completed its investigation into an accidental hunting shooting on New Year’s Day.

According to SCDNR, the hunting accident near Lamar occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday on Bo Smith Road.

SCDNR said an adult male was hit in the abdomen by a stray buckshot pellet fired at a deer by a teenaged female hunter during the course of a dog drive hunt.

The man hit was 181 yards away and out of the sightline of the shooter. Both were members of the same hunting party, according to the report.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, SCDNR said.

The investigation into the accident is complete and no one will be charged.

