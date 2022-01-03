Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway council rejects proposed project near Highway 544 after hearing outcry from residents

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway leaders rejected a controversial development project near Highway 544 Monday night.

This comes after several people spoke out against the proposal during Monday night’s public hearing.

Property owners in Conway had intended to annex and re-zone about 40 acres of land along W. Cox Ferry Road near Highway 544. This would’ve allowed the developer to build 131 single-family lots in that neighborhood.

Documents state the intent is to build livable neighborhoods in the area and prohibit uses that don’t align with the residential nature in the surrounding area.

Some folks spoke in favor of this project during Monday night’s public hearing, saying the area could handle the development.

But others felt very different.

Some who live along W. Cox Ferry Road said flooding was already a big problem and were concerned future development would make it worse.

Others said they were in no mood to see more bumper-to-bumper traffic near Highway 544.

In the end, all Conway council members rejected it.

Antonious NeSmith lives near the proposed site.

He says when it’s all said and done, he wants to see Conway city leaders considering the pains residents like him are already going through during their daily commutes when projects of this nature are brought before them.

“I want city council to realize there are burdens and I want them to weigh the burdens,” said NeSmith. “It would be on the taxpayers and the residents versus what the developer is asking for.”

Councilmembers also brought up the project could possibly become an additional time burden for the police department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents: Solicitor seeks to temporarily close Loris area nightclub following 3 murders at location
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Stormy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures
A tree brought down a double circuit pole off Highway 90 as heavy winds hit Horry County on...
Over 4,100 without power in Horry County after tree brings down power lines; other outages reported
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

.
Judge denies bond for suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery in Myrtle Beach
.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
While the beds aren’t full in South Carolina ICUs during the first few days of the New Year,...
SC ICU Doctor seeing spike in severely sick, unvaccinated patients earlier than expected
Pre-applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program lottery opens up on Monday, Jan. 10.
Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach prepares to open pre-applications for Housing Choice Voucher lottery