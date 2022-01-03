Conway council rejects proposed project near Highway 544 after hearing outcry from residents

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway leaders rejected a controversial development project near Highway 544 Monday night.

This comes after several people spoke out against the proposal during Monday night’s public hearing.

Property owners in Conway had intended to annex and re-zone about 40 acres of land along W. Cox Ferry Road near Highway 544. This would’ve allowed the developer to build 131 single-family lots in that neighborhood.

Documents state the intent is to build livable neighborhoods in the area and prohibit uses that don’t align with the residential nature in the surrounding area.

Some folks spoke in favor of this project during Monday night’s public hearing, saying the area could handle the development.

But others felt very different.

Some who live along W. Cox Ferry Road said flooding was already a big problem and were concerned future development would make it worse.

Others said they were in no mood to see more bumper-to-bumper traffic near Highway 544.

In the end, all Conway council members rejected it.

Antonious NeSmith lives near the proposed site.

He says when it’s all said and done, he wants to see Conway city leaders considering the pains residents like him are already going through during their daily commutes when projects of this nature are brought before them.

“I want city council to realize there are burdens and I want them to weigh the burdens,” said NeSmith. “It would be on the taxpayers and the residents versus what the developer is asking for.”

Councilmembers also brought up the project could possibly become an additional time burden for the police department.

