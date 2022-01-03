Submit a Tip
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building

By Patrick Phillips, Cameron Bopp and Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Strong winds in downtown Charleston knocked down a large scaffolding outside an apartment building in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon.

Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the multi-story structure sways then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle in the 100 block of Sotille Street.

Footage shows a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said there were two or three vehicles that sustained damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

