Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning.

WBRC reports Morgan Lightner, 25, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. that caused her vehicle to flip over.

She was able to get out of her car and began flagging oncoming traffic to slow down.

Officials say she was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Documents: Solicitor seeks to temporarily close Loris area nightclub following 3 murders at location
A tornado watch is no longer in effect after strong storms moved through our area Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch canceled after storms impact Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Stormy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures
‘These mandates are garbage’: S.C. AG releases statement after judge blocks Head Start vaccine mandate
40-50 mph wind gusts will be possible today.
FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

Latest News

.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
.
‘It takes a village’: New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools