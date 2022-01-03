Submit a Tip
8th earthquake reported near Elgin

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An eighth earthquake has been reported near Elgin.

It happened Monday morning at 5:49 a.m. 5 kilometers east of Elgin.

The quake measured in at a 2.5 magnitude, according to the US Geological Survey.

For more on the earthquake, click here.

