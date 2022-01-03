8th earthquake reported near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An eighth earthquake has been reported near Elgin.

It happened Monday morning at 5:49 a.m. 5 kilometers east of Elgin.

This is the eighth earthquake to be centered in the area since December 27, 2021. pic.twitter.com/hxpPgjpMJz — SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 3, 2022

The quake measured in at a 2.5 magnitude, according to the US Geological Survey.

For more on the earthquake, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.