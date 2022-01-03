8th earthquake reported near Elgin
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An eighth earthquake has been reported near Elgin.
It happened Monday morning at 5:49 a.m. 5 kilometers east of Elgin.
This is the eighth earthquake to be centered in the area since December 27, 2021. pic.twitter.com/hxpPgjpMJz— SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 3, 2022
The quake measured in at a 2.5 magnitude, according to the US Geological Survey.
