2 hurt in Laurinburg shooting; police searching for possible 3rd victim, suspect vehicle

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of East Vance Street for reports of shots fired in the area.

While they were headed to the scene, police learned that two people showed up in a personal vehicle at Scotland Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

It was revealed during the investigation that the two people were shot while sitting in a car at their home.

Upon further investigation, police learned there was possibly a third victim in the shooting.

Police said the possible third victim was being chased by a burgundy colored Ford Windstar van when he ran into the front yard of the home, and people in the van started firing. They said that’s when the first two people were hit and they drove themselves to the hospital.

Investigators said the third unknown victim ran off before officers arrived at the scene.

Police are trying to locate the third victim and the Ford Windstar van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

