Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 hurt in Laurinburg shooting; police searching for possible 3rd victim, suspect vehicle

(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of East Vance Street for reports of shots fired in the area.

While they were headed to the scene, police learned that two people showed up in a personal vehicle at Scotland Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

It was revealed during the investigation that the two people were shot while sitting in a car at their home.

Upon further investigation, police learned there was possibly a third victim in the shooting.

Police said the possible third victim was being chased by a burgundy colored Ford Windstar van when he ran into the front yard of the home, and people in the van started firing. They said that’s when the first two people were hit and they drove themselves to the hospital.

Investigators said the third unknown victim ran off before officers arrived at the scene.

Police are trying to locate the third victim and the Ford Windstar van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Coroner’s office identifies 78-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Documents: Solicitor seeks to temporarily close Loris area nightclub following 3 murders at location
Stormy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures
SCDNR investigating hunting accident in Darlington
Myrtle Beach police investigate third robbery in two days; no arrests made

Latest News

.
Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions
.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
.
‘It takes a village’: New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools
.
‘New Years will never be the same’: Family, friends honor fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant on anniversary
Death investigation underway at Florence home; police suspect foul play