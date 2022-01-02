‘These mandates are garbage’: S.C. AG releases statement after judge blocks Head Start vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s attorney general announced “another victory” in the battle against vaccine mandates by the Biden Administration.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a federal judge on Saturday sided with Wilson and 23 other states who sued the federal government over the Head Start vaccine and mask requirement.

Head Start is a federally funded program that promotes education for children under the age of six who are from low-income families.

The mandate required Head Start staff, volunteers working in classrooms or directly with children and contractors whose activities involved contact with or providing direct services to children and families, to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 31, 2022. It also required those two and older to wear masks when indoors, when outdoors during activities that involve close contact and when there are two or more people in a vehicle that’s owned, leased or arranged by the Head Start program.

Federal Judge Terry Doughty issued a preliminary injunction against enforcing the vaccine and mask mandate. The preliminary injunction only applies to the states that were part of the lawsuit.

“This is another victory for the rule of law,” Wilson said. “Yet another court has said no to this abuse of power and executive overreach. These mandates are garbage and we will continue to stand for the rule of law.”

This is the fourth time the courts have agreed to block vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden Administration.

Judges have already temporarily blocked vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, for private companies with 100 or more employees and for federal contractors.

