‘New Years will never be the same’: Family, friends honor fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant on anniversary

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family mourned the death of a fallen North Myrtle Beach police sergeant on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Sgt. Gordon Best was responding to a report of shots fired at Barefoot Resort around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads and collided with a utility pole. He died at the scene.

Best left behind a family that loved him and his two kids.

”New year’s will never be the same. I don’t think. As sad as it is and how difficult it was for this past year,” said Best’s sister, Olivia Worley. “I think we all have a lot of hope of the legacy he left behind.”

On Saturday night, the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety held a private memorial for friends and family to honor Best. His father, Gordon Best Sr. took to the podium in tears, saying how much he will miss his son.

“Gordon has become a rising star,” his father said “We are extremely proud of his accomplishments. He will forever remain in our hearts.”

During this difficult time, the family honors what Best’s did for his community.

“He loved to help people in their time of need. It’s clear on what his purpose of life was to serve others,” said Worley.

Best left behind a legacy and big shoes to fill as a sergeant in the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. But his role was taken by his friend Kyle Smith, who said he strives every day to make Best proud.

”It sticks with me. I think about it a lot. For me is trying to make the best job to make him proud, his family, the people he serves and the other officers. It’s tough,” said Smith.

North Myrtle Beach police officers also honored his comrade by wearing the number 178 on their badges, while others had a black line across their badge.

“It’s something new that we have to go through now for us every year. I will never forget the time, the date and everything like that. It’s going to stick with me for the rest of my life.” said Smith.

During the ceremony, Police Chief Thomas Dennis said the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is in the process of making a memorial for all fallen police officers in North Myrtle Beach displayed in front of their offices.

The community also made sure to honor Best. A close friend Tracie Ross, and other mothers hung giant blue ribbons across North Myrtle Beach, including Main Street, Best’s burial site and the crash site to remember him on the somber anniversary.

