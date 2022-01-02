Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘New Years will never be the same’: Family, friends honor fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant on anniversary

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family mourned the death of a fallen North Myrtle Beach police sergeant on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Sgt. Gordon Best was responding to a report of shots fired at Barefoot Resort around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads and collided with a utility pole. He died at the scene.

Best left behind a family that loved him and his two kids.

RELATED COVERAGE:

”New year’s will never be the same. I don’t think. As sad as it is and how difficult it was for this past year,” said Best’s sister, Olivia Worley. “I think we all have a lot of hope of the legacy he left behind.”

On Saturday night, the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety held a private memorial for friends and family to honor Best. His father, Gordon Best Sr. took to the podium in tears, saying how much he will miss his son.

“Gordon has become a rising star,” his father said “We are extremely proud of his accomplishments. He will forever remain in our hearts.”

During this difficult time, the family honors what Best’s did for his community.

“He loved to help people in their time of need. It’s clear on what his purpose of life was to serve others,” said Worley.

Best left behind a legacy and big shoes to fill as a sergeant in the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. But his role was taken by his friend Kyle Smith, who said he strives every day to make Best proud.

”It sticks with me. I think about it a lot. For me is trying to make the best job to make him proud, his family, the people he serves and the other officers. It’s tough,” said Smith.

North Myrtle Beach police officers also honored his comrade by wearing the number 178 on their badges, while others had a black line across their badge.

“It’s something new that we have to go through now for us every year. I will never forget the time, the date and everything like that. It’s going to stick with me for the rest of my life.” said Smith.

During the ceremony, Police Chief Thomas Dennis said the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is in the process of making a memorial for all fallen police officers in North Myrtle Beach displayed in front of their offices.

The community also made sure to honor Best. A close friend Tracie Ross, and other mothers hung giant blue ribbons across North Myrtle Beach, including Main Street, Best’s burial site and the crash site to remember him on the somber anniversary.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Coroner’s office identifies 78-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Myrtle Beach police investigate third robbery in two days; no arrests made
SCDNR investigating hunting accident in Darlington
For the 9th year, the ball will drop at the Market Common to welcome in the new year.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
Stormy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures

Latest News

.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
.
‘It takes a village’: New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools
.
‘New Years will never be the same’: Family, friends honor fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant on anniversary
Perry's Bait and Tackle
Sheriff’s office responds to gasoline spill at Murrells Inlet bait shop