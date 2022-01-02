Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NASCAR reviewing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sponsorship

(WTOK)
By Wayne Sterling
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown announced on Thursday a sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency meme coin LGBcoin -- a reference to the controversial “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase.

Now, NASCAR is reviewing the deal.

According to Max Marcucci, a spokesperson for Brown’s team, NASCAR gave the team written approval on the sponsorship and paint scheme late last year and said the team went through the usual sponsorship approval process.

Marcucci said NASCAR called following the announcement and acknowledged to the team that it had received approval and “apologized for any confusion and miscommunication,” but said that the deal “needs to be reviewed at a higher level.”

CNN has reached out to NASCAR for comment.

According to Thursday’s press release, Brown “will sport an eye-catching red, white, and blue livery with the logo and wordmark of LGBcoin aboard his No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NXS season.” Brown posted a video of the car on social media.

James Koutoulas, leading holder of LGBcoin and founder of Typhoon Capital Management said in the release: “We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream. If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

The meme coin, according to the release, is an “America’s Coin” that “aims to inspire positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream.”

Brown’s team told CNN in a statement on Sunday that it was “very aware and appreciative of the process required to approve sponsors and paint schemes and would not attempt to circumvent that process.”

“Brandonbilt Motorsports submitted our most recent sponsors and paint scheme to NASCAR, following the standard approval process that we have undertaken many times before without issue,” read the statement from Brown’s team.

“We received written approval on the sponsors from a NASCAR Racing Operations official on December 26, 2021. The team subsequently moved forward with an announcement only after being provided with this approval.

“The sponsor approval was unambiguous -- the first four words of the email from NASCAR state, ‘The sponsors are approved.’ The only feedback offered was related to minor graphic design changes to ensure legibility on the track at 170mph.

“We will continue to work with NASCAR and look forward to resolving this matter and clearing the air as soon as possible.”

Read the continued story at CNN

Copyright 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Coroner’s office identifies 78-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Myrtle Beach police investigate third robbery in two days; no arrests made
SCDNR investigating hunting accident in Darlington
Stormy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures
For the 9th year, the ball will drop at the Market Common to welcome in the new year.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks

Latest News

.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
.
‘It takes a village’: New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools
.
‘New Years will never be the same’: Family, friends honor fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant on anniversary
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end
COVID surge crippling many parts of everyday life in the US.
COVID surge crippling many parts of everyday life in the US