NASCAR reviewing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sponsorship

(CNN) NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown announced on Thursday a sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency meme coin LGBcoin -- a reference to the controversial “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase.

Now, NASCAR is reviewing the deal.

According to Max Marcucci, a spokesperson for Brown’s team, NASCAR gave the team written approval on the sponsorship and paint scheme late last year and said the team went through the usual sponsorship approval process.

Marcucci said NASCAR called following the announcement and acknowledged to the team that it had received approval and “apologized for any confusion and miscommunication,” but said that the deal “needs to be reviewed at a higher level.”

CNN has reached out to NASCAR for comment.

According to Thursday’s press release, Brown “will sport an eye-catching red, white, and blue livery with the logo and wordmark of LGBcoin aboard his No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NXS season.” Brown posted a video of the car on social media.

James Koutoulas, leading holder of LGBcoin and founder of Typhoon Capital Management said in the release: “We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream. If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

The meme coin, according to the release, is an “America’s Coin” that “aims to inspire positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream.”

Brown’s team told CNN in a statement on Sunday that it was “very aware and appreciative of the process required to approve sponsors and paint schemes and would not attempt to circumvent that process.”

“Brandonbilt Motorsports submitted our most recent sponsors and paint scheme to NASCAR, following the standard approval process that we have undertaken many times before without issue,” read the statement from Brown’s team.

“We received written approval on the sponsors from a NASCAR Racing Operations official on December 26, 2021. The team subsequently moved forward with an announcement only after being provided with this approval.

“The sponsor approval was unambiguous -- the first four words of the email from NASCAR state, ‘The sponsors are approved.’ The only feedback offered was related to minor graphic design changes to ensure legibility on the track at 170mph.

“We will continue to work with NASCAR and look forward to resolving this matter and clearing the air as soon as possible.”

Read the continued story at CNN

Copyright 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.