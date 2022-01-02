Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is among four PSG players who have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala and one staff member also had COVID-19. PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.

Last year’s runner-up Monaco was in action later at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said on Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Coroner’s office identifies 78-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Myrtle Beach police investigate third robbery in two days; no arrests made
SCDNR investigating hunting accident in Darlington
For the 9th year, the ball will drop at the Market Common to welcome in the new year.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
Restaurants and bars are preparing for crowds who are ready to ring in the New Year.
Restaurants, bars prepare for hundreds to ring in 2022 along Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

Latest News

.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
.
‘It takes a village’: New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools
U.S Postal Service delivered smooth holiday season, analysis shows
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids.
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids