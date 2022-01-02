Grand Strand gyms get ready for influx of new members looking to stick to New Year’s resolutions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the start of a new year, new me, and for many of you, that means living a healthier and fit lifestyle.

Grand Strand gyms are already seeing an increase of new members coming to accomplish their resolutions.

At the Core Fitness Club, trainer David Neace has seen new faces coming in during the first couple of days of 2022.

“We had some new people, people signing up today and we expect people tomorrow. There is no doubt that we will see new faces here. And some old faces who see new years as, ‘OK, I’m ready to start back up,” said Neace.

While these yearly ambitions are exciting and motivation is high at the beginning of the year, it’s not uncommon for the New Year’s resolution goals to trickle off.

But gym-goer Alexis Burgess said she enjoys helping new people keep up with their goals and stick to the gym throughout the year.

“You can do that weight. Don’t go less. It’s always that good uplifting atmosphere to just be around,” said Burgess.

Burgess said it was the support and motivation from other people that helped her to stay on the healthy lifestyle track. She now competes in Crossfit competitions for the gym and she looks forward to continuing to improve.

“There’s a lot of mothers here. Who I just first look up to because they are so strong. Like, someone just had a baby or twins and she is still doing the weight that I am doing,” said Burgess.

Gyms encourage newcomers to try the classes where you can meet people while working out. If you haven’t set any New Year’s resolutions. It is not too late to start a healthy routine.

“The reality is that if we want to live a healthy lifestyle. Fitness plays a part of that and so being in the gym and getting active and living a healthy lifestyle is huge,” said Neace.

