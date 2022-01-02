FIRST ALERT: A powerful cold front brings strong storms and cold temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will arrive later today, bringing with it the chance of strong storms, gusty winds, heavy rain, and dramatically changing temperatures by Monday. Ahead of the cold front, we’re looking at a very warm day with temperatures well into the middle and upper 70s for highs today. Winds will be gusting up to 20-30 mph at times, even outside of any thunderstorm activity. Heading into this afternoon and evening, there is the risk of a few strong storms. We won’t see widespread severe weather, but a few warnings will be possible tonight. Overnight, rain comes to an end as cold and dry air rushes into the area. This means a windy Monday with cold temperatures struggling to reach the 50s.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under a level 2 of 5 risk of seeing a few strong to severe storms. Widespread severe weather won’t be expected, but strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and the low chance of a brief tornado or two is possible as rotating storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

The main timeline of the arrival of these storms will be late this afternoon and into this evening. The strong storms could continue into the overnight hours, so it’s a good idea to make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, especially while you’re sleeping.

Even outside of any thunderstorm activity, strong wind gusts will be possible today, tonight, and tomorrow. This storm system has plenty of wind energy to work with at the upper levels of the atmosphere, and some of that could reach the surface where we would feel it. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph at times.

A few lingering showers will be possible tomorrow morning, with lingering wrap around moisture keeping rain chances in the forecast a few hours either side of sunrise. Winds will continue to howl, as cold dry air moves into the area bringing an end to the rain and warm weather. Temperatures will plummet into the 40s tomorrow, with wind chill values near the 30s for many spots.

