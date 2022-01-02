Documents: Solicitor seeks to temporarily close Loris area nightclub following 3 murders at location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents have been filed in an attempt to temporarily close a “makeshift” nightclub where authorities said three murders took place.

The 15th Solicitor’s Office filed a petition late last month, seeking a temporary injunction against a nightclub called Turk’s Place, which is located in the 4300 block of Redenbo Drive in Loris.

“Turk’s Place is a makeshift club located in a small wooden structure at the end of a rural dirt road known as Redenbo Dr.,” according to the petition. “Turk’s Place does not maintain working hours and does not have a business license.”

The petition goes on to state that the owner, Shammond Jackson, periodically opens the nightclub with doormen, bartenders and DJs.

The solicitor’s office revealed in the documents that Turk’s Place has been used for “continuous breach of the peace” and cites three murders and a shooting that have taken place at the location.

According to the petition, the first murder took place on Dec. 20, 2017, where Bryan Marlow was shot at Turk’s Place and found dead in the middle of Redenbo Drive. The second murder happened on June 23, 2020, where Heiden Goodman was shot at Turk’s Place and found lying face down in the middle of Redenbo Drive, the documents state.

The third murder happened on Nov. 27, 2021, where Colloyd Jackson and another man were shot inside Turk’s Place, according to the petition. The documents state that the two men were taken to the hospital by people at the club and Jackson later died from his injuries.

Horry County police learned about the shooting when the two men arrived at the hospital and that led them to Turk’s Place, the petition states. When they arrived, documents show that officers found a person trying to clean up the crime scene by sweeping up shell casings and bloody items. Officers immediately told the person to stop and cleared the scene for the investigation, according to the petition.

“Beyond these murders, every year there are innumerable calls to the police regarding loud noise and shots fired at Turk’s Place,” the documents state.

The solicitor’s office is asking for the court to issue a temporary injunction that would close the nightclub for one year. A decision has not been made by the court yet.

