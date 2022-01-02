Submit a Tip
Deputies search for missing Richland County man with medical condition

Family members say Matthew Terrell Tucker, 40, has serious medical conditions that require constant care and he is unable to care for himself.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who has a medical condition.

Matthew Terrell Tucker, 40, has serious medical conditions that require constant care. He is unable to care for himself, according to family.

Tucker was last seen Saturday around 3:40 p.m. on Casbel Court in Hopkins. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue and black sleep pants and tennis shoes, according to deputies.

Tucker is described as 5 feet 7 inches, medium complexion with a shaved head.

Deputies say he did not take his cell phone with him.

If you’ve seen Matthew or have any information on his whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

