Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes...
Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people have been shot and wounded following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year’s Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown.

Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another person was grazed.

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later.

Police say no arrests have been made and the suspect is believed to have fled the mall.

They say the shooting did not appear to be random.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Coroner’s office identifies 78-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Authorities are investigating a shooting near some off-campus housing on Highway 544, according...
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near CCU off-campus housing along Hwy. 544
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police released a picture of a person who they believe may have information on...
Police investigate suspicious fire at Myrtle Beach motel; 1 person wanted for questioning

Latest News

.
‘It takes a village’: New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools
One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting
One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting
FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by Colorado wildfires