New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s a new program in town and it aims to reward kids for their good behavior in school, while also establishing a positive relationship with law enforcement.

North Myrtle Beach Police are launching the new ‘Junior K9 Program’ as a way to promote positive behavior and academic performance in the classrooms.

It will be for students in kindergarten through 5th grade enrolled in North Myrtle Beach schools.

A representative from a North Myrtle Beach school will nominate a student every month for the Junior K9 unit. It will be based on the student meeting the department’s positive criteria list on the school grounds:

A Junior officer must set a good example for others by having good behavior in the classroom

A Junior Officer must maintain good grades

A Junior Officer must be ready at a moment’s notice to help so they must have good attendance at school

An officer fights crime so a Junior Officer must know what is right and wrong

An officer protects people from bad guys so a Junior Officer must stand up against bullying by not picking on others or supporting people that do

The student chosen by a school representative will then be recognized by the North Myrtle Beach Police K9 officers in front of the class.

In addition, the student’s name will be put on a badge that will be pinned to one of the K9′s vests. The K9 will wear the badge for a month.

There will also be a small ceremony for the student, which will include the student being sworn in as a Junior K9 officer.

Officer Patrick Wilkinson is one of the department’s K9 handlers and one of the leaders with the program.

He says there’s a great need for this type of program in this area that builds a positive relationship between police officers and kids in the schools.

“Takes a village. We need to get in touch with these kids. We need to come in a positive light and reward those good acts and we need to make it public. We’re seeing more now where the uglier things get all the attention, the newest challenge or being disrespectful, things like that. It makes you think, where did we go as a society? We’re going to get back to recognizing good behavior. When kids start seeing it is cool to make good grades, it’s cool to be respectful, I get publicity if I do the right thing-I think we need to adjust what we’re doing and show more kids in a positive light and I think it will spread,” Wilkinson said.

The department has created a K9 character as the program mascot, who will be the face of the Junior K-9 unit

The mascot’s name is LEO.

K-9 Leo is the face of a brand new program, aimed to reward kids for good behaviors in the schools. (A. Vereen)

Dispatcher Janine Kelley came up with the name which is an acronym for ‘Law Enforcement Officer.’

Officers said it was only fitting K9 Leo be the mascot because of how excited kids get when they see one of their K9′s.

Lead jailer and artistic dispatcher Ardrelle Vereen designed Leo.

He said Leo’s images reflect the department’s K9 unit, which helps to draw kids into the character even more.

“Put a smile on his face, something a child would normally run to,” Vereen said. “I grew up in this area and back then we had the D.A.R.E. program and McGruff the Crime Dog. Now that my children going through school, it’s been done away with. Means a lot to me to see the department coming in and saying they want a dog or a mascot, something children identify with.”

“I think Leo will lead the way,” said Wilkinson. “Leo’s coming.”

K9 Jolene serves with the NMB Police, alongside K9 Handler Wilkinson. Jolene is four years old. She has numerous jobs which includes detecting illegal drugs and narcotics and tracking. (Jennifer Roberts)

The department is accepting community donations that will be strictly used for the Junior K9 program. The funds will help with providing the kids with award items like a K9 ‘Leo’ t-shirt and custom drink tumbler.

“It’s the public investing into their future. What do we want our kids doing? We want them making good grades, to do what’s right. Every penny goes directly to these kids, it doesn’t go to the K9 unit itself, it doesn’t go to the police department or anywhere else, except to recognizing children and encouraging these good acts,” Wilkinson said.

The kids will also receive a certificate of achievement and a photo with the K9 officers and dogs.

The department said all the students chosen for the Junior K9 Unit will be recognized as a group at the end of the year.

Wilkinson added that the program is entering it’s beginning stages and he hopes to see it blossom into something even bigger for students.

Wilkinson said school leaders can email the Junior K9 Unit at Leo@nmb.us for additional information about getting involved in the program.

