The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those looking for a little southern charm to ring in 2022 headed to the Market Common’s “Southern Times Square.

For the 9th year, the ball dropped at the Market Common to welcome in the new year.

Along with the ball drop, New Year’s Eve revelers also got to see a fireworks show as we said hello to 2022.

“My favorite New Year’s tradition is the fireworks. I love the fireworks and how everything goes crazy when it’s zero o’clock. I love that, it’s my favorite part,” said Ashton Phillips who was attending the Southern Times Square event.

Vendors lined the streets and restaurants stayed open a little longer as thousands of people made their way to the area to celebrate.

In years past, The Market Common’s New Year’s Eve event saw upwards of 10,000 people. But due to COVID-19, last year’s event was capped at 1,000. That restriction was lifted for this year’s event.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.