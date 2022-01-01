Submit a Tip
Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado

Storm Damage in Warren County on January 1, 2022
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm caused flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado, on Saturday.

The storm comes just three weeks after deadly tornadoes killed more than 90 people in five states, including 77 in Kentucky.

In Hopkinsville on Saturday, several downtown businesses were damaged by a possible tornado. Another possible tornado touchdown occurred in Taylor County, where several homes were damaged.

As of Saturday afternoon, much of Kentucky was under a flood warning.

Portions of eastern Kentucky, as well as swaths of Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

