FIRST ALERT: Warm start to 2022, active end to the weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll see one more day of unseasonably warm weather before major changes arrive heading into Sunday. We’re already seeing warm temperatures take shape all across the area, and it won’t take much to push those temperatures into the middle and upper 70s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

The focus of our forecast remains on tomorrow. Tomorrow brings the return of rain and active weather to the area as a strong cold front will swing through the area, bringing an end to our long stretch of warm weather. We also will see scattered showers and storms move through the area starting late morning and lasting through most of the day. A few of these could be on the strong side, which is why the SPC has placed our area under a level 1 of 5 risk for seeing a few isolated strong to severe storms. The main threats will bring strong wind gusts, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(WMBF)

Even outside of the rain, it will be a gusty day! Winds will be blowing and gusting up to 30+ mph at times. It’s a good idea to make sure any outdoor decorations and furniture are secured through the weekend.

Wind Gusts Sunday
Wind Gusts Sunday(WMBF)

Following the passing of the cold front, much colder air works into the area late Sunday and into Monday. We’re talking high temperatures only warming into the upper 40s by the time Monday rolls around! Beyond Monday, temperatures will slowly start to work back into the 50s and 60s towards the end of the week.

Dramatic Temperature Drop
Dramatic Temperature Drop(WMBF)

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Heavy rain arrives by Sunday afternoon
A powerful cold front will produce a dramatic drop in temperatures.
Warm temperatures to round out 2021, big changes this weekend
