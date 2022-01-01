Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Feds issue security warning ahead of Capitol riot anniversary

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A security assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal officials are warning “threat actors” may take advantage of the upcoming anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to an intelligence assessment issued Thursday to state and local officials.

It does not cite any current specific or credible threats.

The assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.

It said lone offenders are the most likely to exploit the upcoming anniversary.

The assessment was prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Coroner’s office identifies 78-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
A powerful cold front will produce a dramatic drop in temperatures.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front brings an end to record warmth
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a...
Myrtle Beach police release photo of vehicle believed to be connected to armed robbery
Myrtle Beach police investigate third robbery in two days; no arrests made

Latest News

.
The Market Common’s ‘Southern Times Square’ ushers in 2022 with ball drop, fireworks
.
‘It takes a village’: New North Myrtle Beach ‘Junior K9 Program’ aims to spotlight good behavior in schools
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
The COVID-19 case surge is altering daily life across the U.S. Things will likely get worse,...
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations spike
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers