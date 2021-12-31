Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes of Highway 17 Bypass, serious injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working a two-vehicle accident with injuries Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they were called at 9:35 a.m. to a crash near Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Boulevard.

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of the crash as first responders work the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

