Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes of Highway 17 Bypass, serious injuries reported

Crews are working a two-vehicle accident with injuries Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crews are working a two-vehicle accident with injuries Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working a two-vehicle accident with injuries Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they were called at 9:35 a.m. to a crash near Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Boulevard.

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of the crash as first responders work the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting near some off-campus housing on Highway 544, according...
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near CCU off-campus housing along Hwy. 544
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
Myrtle Beach police released a picture of a person who they believe may have information on...
Police investigate suspicious fire at Myrtle Beach motel; 1 person wanted for questioning
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Officials said a suspect drove a truck through Magnolia Mall while stealing an ATM early...
Police: Suspect drives truck through Magnolia Mall in Florence, steals ATM

Latest News

South Carolina has reached a grim milestone with a record number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
S.C. registers over 6,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, setting pandemic record
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. announces record of new COVID-19 cases with over 19,000 positives reported
One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting
One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting
Charles Towne Landing (Source:southcarolinaparks.com)
S.C. State Parks hosting series of events on New Year’s Day