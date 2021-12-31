Submit a Tip
Tips to handle your fur baby’s anxiety with fireworks

Some pets are stressed out from the loud and bright fireworks.
By Sean Evans
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will ring in the New Year by shooting off fireworks.

It’s a holiday tradition that not all pets are crazy about, though, as it can cause fear and anxiety.

A vet said its typically dogs more than cats that are sensitive to the noise from fireworks. And it’s their good sense of hearing and sensitivity to vibrations that can really set them off.

If your fur baby is sensitive to loud noises, you know the signs. They’ll start pacing, barking, even be destructive or aggressive when there are loud bangs outside the home.

For outside pets, you’ll want to make sure they’re in a secure, enclosed space so they don’t run off.

A vet said one of the first things you’ll want to do if you see your pet getting anxious is to actually fight the urge to coddle and explained why.

“It’s people’s instinct to run to their pets, talk to them softly, pet them, tell them everything’s going to be OK. But your pet really just interprets that as kind of a ‘good boy.’ And so sometimes they can kind of ramp up that anxiety because they think it’s what you want,” said Dr. Zack Nesbit, with Godley Station Animal Hospital

Dr. Nesbit says finding a distraction for your pet, like a chew toy or by playing fetch, can also help take the focus on the loud noises happening outside the home.

