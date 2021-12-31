Submit a Tip
S.C. State Parks hosting series of events on New Year’s Day

Charles Towne Landing (Source:southcarolinaparks.com)
By Steven Ardary
Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Parks is hosting a series of hikes around the state on New Year’s Day.

Park officials say more than 40 ranger-led hikes will be held across the state on Saturday with parks offering events between a half-mile and three miles.

First day events in the area include the First Day 5K at Charles Towne Landing and a three-mile hike at Edisto Beach State Park.

Other events around the Lowcountry include a half-mile hike at Colonial Dorchester State Park.

The full list of events, locations and start times can be found on the South Carolina State Parks website.

Registration for the First Day 5K at Charles Towne Landing closes Friday night.

