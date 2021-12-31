S.C. registers over 6,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, setting pandemic record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina has reached a grim milestone with a record number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

State health officials announced Friday 6,319 new virus cases and 14 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 773,597 and deaths to 12,654, officials said.

According to DHEC, 29,942 molecular tests were conducted statewide, with a percent positive of 25.6%.

Of the new confirmed cases, 288 were in Horry County and 121 were in Florence County.

The 14 additional confirmed deaths statewide includes one in Horry County. Florence County did not register any additional deaths in the latest DHEC report.

