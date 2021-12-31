Roads closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Loris, police investigating

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads were closed in part of Loris after a person was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Cedar Branch Road and Zero Lane at around 7:15 p.m. in response to the wreck.

Serious injuries are reported, but no further details were provided.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Horry County Police Department are investigating the wreck.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, and roads will be closed “for an extended amount of time.”

