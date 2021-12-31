Restaurants, bars prepare for hundreds to ring in 2022 along Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - From Wicked Tuna all the way down to Wahoos, restaurants along the MarshWalk spent Friday getting ready for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“The MarshWalk is known for this, I’ve been all over the state of South Carolina, and even other states, there’s nothing like the MarshWalk, especially on New Year’s Eve,” said resident Tony Cape.

During the day, bars and restaurants were filled with locals and tourists starting their holiday weekend, as they prepared for the hundreds of revelers who would ring in 2022 along the MarshWalk.

Each of the eight participating MarshWalk restaurants will feature festive dinner and drink specials, with live music on all stages.

“It’s just a good vibe because when you walk along the MarshWalk, you’re hearing the bands playing, and everybody’s just having fun,” said visitor Deborah Rogers.

“I came from Sacramento, California, I’m here with my family, I’m just going to be chilling and having fun,” said resident Mat Mantegani.

Some restaurants will offer a champagne toast and balloon drop, while others will have New Year’s Day brunch specials.

Restaurant workers said they expect to see hundreds of people, which is a huge increase from last year. Meanwhile, many were just excited to have a somewhat normal New Year’s Eve celebration.

“Yeah, it’s been a weird two years, and I know the restaurants down here have been kind of struggling and we just hope that the New Year’s brings better days, and we hope for a better future,” said resident Carl Schumpert.

One thing is for certain, restaurant owners are excited to be able to host large crowds and be at the center of the holiday celebrations.

“We’re the MarshWalk. We’re the only one of its kind, so we’re very fortunate to be right in the middle,” said Creek Ratz Owner Daniel Covalli.

Everyone is encouraged to come down and join in on the festivities. Most live bands will start at 8 p.m.

