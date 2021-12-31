Submit a Tip
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Myrtle Beach Thursday evening.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of around 10 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

