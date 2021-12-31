Police investigating reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Myrtle Beach Thursday evening.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of around 10 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.