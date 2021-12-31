Submit a Tip
Advertisement

One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting(Dwayne Perry, WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An officer-involved shooting injured one at a home in Lexington County.

The incident happened on Friday around 9 a.m. at a home on Old Barnwell Road.

Captain Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were executing a search warrant when a man advanced toward them and brandished a knife. The man would not drop the knife and was shot in the upper body, according to Myrick.

Deputies rendered aid to the man and called EMS. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated, according to Myrick.

No word on his condition has been given.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will investigate the shooting, per standard procedure and policy, said Myrick.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

