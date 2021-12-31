Myrtle Beach police release photo of vehicle believed to be connected to armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a reported armed robbery.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway.

Myrtle Beach police shared a photo of a vehicle Friday, saying the driver “may have information” on the robbery.

It was not immediately known if this incident is connected to another armed robbery that happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Cannon Road and Highway 15.

If you have any information on the vehicle in question or the driver, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-023255.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.