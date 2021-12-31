Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police release photo of vehicle believed to be connected to armed robbery

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a...
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a reported armed robbery.(Source: MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a reported armed robbery.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway.

Myrtle Beach police shared a photo of a vehicle Friday, saying the driver “may have information” on the robbery.

It was not immediately known if this incident is connected to another armed robbery that happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Cannon Road and Highway 15.

If you have any information on the vehicle in question or the driver, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-023255.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting near some off-campus housing on Highway 544, according...
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near CCU off-campus housing along Hwy. 544
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police released a picture of a person who they believe may have information on...
Police investigate suspicious fire at Myrtle Beach motel; 1 person wanted for questioning
Crews were called to the area of Cedar Branch Road and Zero Lane in Loris after a pedestrian...
Roads closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Loris, police investigating

Latest News

Trent John Smith
Florence County deputies search for missing 42-year-old man
One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area leaves 1 dead, 3 others hurt
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
South Carolina has reached a grim milestone with a record number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
S.C. registers over 6,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, setting pandemic record