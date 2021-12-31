Myrtle Beach police investigate third robbery in two days; no arrests made

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating its third robbery in just two days in the city limits.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called around noon to the area of Myrtle and Collins streets for reports of an armed robbery.

Vest added that there were no reported injuries in the case and no one is in custody at this time.

The first robbery that Myrtle Beach police officers were called to happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a sidewalk in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15.

The second robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway. Police shared a picture of a vehicle, saying the driver may have some information on the robbery.

No one was hurt in the first two robberies and no arrests have been made.

Vest said that it’s too early in the investigations to say whether the three robberies are connected.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

