Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police investigate third robbery in two days; no arrests made

(Live 5/File)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating its third robbery in just two days in the city limits.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called around noon to the area of Myrtle and Collins streets for reports of an armed robbery.

Vest added that there were no reported injuries in the case and no one is in custody at this time.

The first robbery that Myrtle Beach police officers were called to happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a sidewalk in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15.

The second robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway. Police shared a picture of a vehicle, saying the driver may have some information on the robbery.

No one was hurt in the first two robberies and no arrests have been made.

Vest said that it’s too early in the investigations to say whether the three robberies are connected.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Friday morning in the Myrtle Beach...
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area leaves 1 dead, 3 others hurt
Authorities are investigating a shooting near some off-campus housing on Highway 544, according...
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near CCU off-campus housing along Hwy. 544
7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police released a picture of a person who they believe may have information on...
Police investigate suspicious fire at Myrtle Beach motel; 1 person wanted for questioning

Latest News

One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting
One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a...
Myrtle Beach police release photo of vehicle believed to be connected to armed robbery
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Pair of juveniles arrested in connection to Lake City home invasion, police say