FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures to round out 2021, big changes this weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our overnight rain chances have come to an end this morning, with increasing sunshine and warm temperatures on the way for the end of 2021. Our stretch of unseasonably warm weather will continue today, as high temperatures soar into the low and middle 70s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies to start this morning, with steady clearing this afternoon.

If you have any New Year’s Eve plans, expect warm temperatures and breezy winds. By the time midnight arrives, temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s! That’s a far cry from the 30s we’re used to seeing this time of year. Dry conditions continue overnight, so no need for the rain gear for those of you with celebration plans.

As we look ahead into this weekend, we’ll be starting off 2022 on a wild note weather wise. Saturday, warm temperatures will soar into the mid 70s along the beaches and potentially to near 80 degrees for inland areas. It will also be a windy day, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph at times. This all leads up to what will be an active day Sunday. A powerful cold front will move through the area, bringing the potential for strong storms, gusty winds, and a dramatic drop in temperatures through Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

